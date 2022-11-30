Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Decreases By 30.9%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FG Financial Group

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 94,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,615,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,216,358. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FG Financial Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG Financial Group Price Performance

About FG Financial Group

Shares of FGF stock remained flat at $2.46 during trading on Wednesday. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,027. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. FG Financial Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

