Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Rises By 73.0%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the October 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.55. 3,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,825. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.