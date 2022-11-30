Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Rises By 650.0%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLYLF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,290. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

