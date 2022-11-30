Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Grows By 200.0%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JRONY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. 48,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,363. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $50.01.



Several brokerages recently commented on JRONY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €23.10 ($23.81) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

