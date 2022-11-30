Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Rises By 360.0%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

MQBKY traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.13. 8,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,157. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.7515 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

