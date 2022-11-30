Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Drops By 36.0%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of MCVEF remained flat at $10.80 on Wednesday. Medicover AB has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

