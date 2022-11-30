Short Interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Drops By 28.3%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 88,069 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Barclays cut Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of OII traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. 1,248,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,186. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

