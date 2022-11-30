Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Rises By 316.9%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 316.9% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

Scorpio Gold stock remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

