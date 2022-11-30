Short Interest in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Decreases By 29.4%

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCMA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,968,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 361,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCMA stock remained flat at $10.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

About Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

