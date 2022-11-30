Short Interest in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Decreases By 25.3%

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 815,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Sensient Technologies Price Performance
Sensient Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. 244,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,981. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.89.
Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensient Technologies (SXT)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.