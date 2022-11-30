Short Interest in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Decreases By 25.3%

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 815,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. 244,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,981. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

