Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Grows By 27.1%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS STPGF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Steppe Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

