Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Decreases By 58.2%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the October 31st total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWMAF traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 4,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,124. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.