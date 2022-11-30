Short Interest in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Decreases By 35.1%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCRR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance

About TCR2 Therapeutics

NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 1,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,676. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

