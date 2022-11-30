Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Expands By 1,054.5%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 1,054.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. 201,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,867. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

See Also

