Short Interest in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Increases By 26.4%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,770,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 25,920,000 shares. Currently, 34.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,090,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after buying an additional 1,395,408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 6,910.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,160,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,964,000 after buying an additional 830,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Beauty Health Trading Up 5.5 %

Beauty Health Company Profile

Shares of SKIN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 3,181,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

