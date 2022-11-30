Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Decreases By 55.4%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.6 days.

Shares of Times Neighborhood stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Times Neighborhood has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential and non-residential properties.

