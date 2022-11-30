Short Interest in TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Decreases By 26.7%

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TPT Global Tech Price Performance
TPT Global Tech stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,305,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,180. TPT Global Tech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About TPT Global Tech
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPT Global Tech (TPTW)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TPT Global Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPT Global Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.