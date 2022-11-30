Short Interest in TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Decreases By 26.7%

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TPT Global Tech stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,305,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,180. TPT Global Tech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

TPT Global Tech, Inc operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network.

