Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Rises By 100.0%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

TMICY stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. 25,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,841. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.