Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Rises By 100.0%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TMICY stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. 25,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,841. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
