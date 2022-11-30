Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Increases By 67.5%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. 45,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,830. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter valued at about $186,000.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.