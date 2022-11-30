Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Declines By 65.2%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $103.51. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

