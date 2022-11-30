Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

About Sify Technologies

Shares of Sify Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 70,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

(Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.