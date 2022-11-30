Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW) Short Interest Down 44.4% in November

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Signal Hill Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Signal Hill Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Signal Hill Acquisition

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

