SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SING remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. 368,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. SinglePoint has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.24.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

