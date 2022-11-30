SingularityNET One Day Volume Reaches $855,874.06 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $48.64 million and $855,874.06 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,168.55 or 0.99996714 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010273 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00040726 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00246675 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,576,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,622,322 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

