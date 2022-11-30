SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.23

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.23 and last traded at C$16.23, with a volume of 25774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.71.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$135.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.02.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

