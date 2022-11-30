SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SJW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

SJW Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 251,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $76.20.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 691.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

