Solstein Capital LLC Sells 514 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 16.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,755. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

