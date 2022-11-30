SOLVE Market Capitalization Tops $11.99 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $177,541.86 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005859 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001258 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

