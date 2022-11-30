Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Down 68.2% in November

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. 848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23.
About Sotherly Hotels
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHOB)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.