SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.19. The company had a trading volume of 117,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.