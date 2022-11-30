Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.26. Spire Global shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 148,500 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spire Global from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.82.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
