Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.26. Spire Global shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 148,500 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spire Global from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.82.

Spire Global Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

About Spire Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

