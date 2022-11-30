SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Short Interest Update

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SPK Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SPK stock remained flat at $10.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 618. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. SPK Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $178,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in SPK Acquisition by 2.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in SPK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,949,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPK Acquisition

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

