Status Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $80.71 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,135.80 or 1.00003418 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010233 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021375 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00245873 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02284931 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,068,400.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

