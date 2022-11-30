Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Down 25.9% in November

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 169,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. 49,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $265.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.67%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

