Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Zoom Video Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 108,796 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical volume of 60,005 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 187,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,511. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $221.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

