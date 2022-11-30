StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $20.17 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

