StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 213.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

