StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %

LPTH opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

