StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Featured Articles

