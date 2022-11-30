Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 30.3% in November

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Strattec Security Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:STRT traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Strattec Security by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Strattec Security Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

