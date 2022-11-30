Straumann Holding AG to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Straumann in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Straumann’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

SAUHF stock opened at $109.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73. Straumann has a 52-week low of $85.52 and a 52-week high of $224.03.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

