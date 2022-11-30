Substratum Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Substratum has a market cap of $281,925.03 and approximately $25.23 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,872.85 or 0.99998920 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040798 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00245935 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00075209 USD and is down -11.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $32.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

