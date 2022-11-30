Substratum (SUB) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $275,557.39 and approximately $167.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,149.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010225 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021319 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00246027 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00075209 USD and is down -11.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $32.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

