Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 60,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,711,651 shares.The stock last traded at $6.77 and had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 3,985,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

