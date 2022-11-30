Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 60,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,711,651 shares.The stock last traded at $6.77 and had previously closed at $6.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
