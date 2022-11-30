Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Truist Financial

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $147.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Sun Communities stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.88. 29,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,088. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after purchasing an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,439,000 after purchasing an additional 208,920 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after buying an additional 1,637,726 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after buying an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

