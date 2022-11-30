Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.02

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.019 per share on Sunday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.87.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.