Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target Cut to C$0.35

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s previous close.

SGI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial downgraded Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SGI stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.23. 234,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$28.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.