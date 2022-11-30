Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 581.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,570. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.98. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.16.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

