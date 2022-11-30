Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 77.0% in November

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up SEK 0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching SEK 16.17. 24,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,197. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of SEK 12.14 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 13.98.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SWDBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 182.88.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

