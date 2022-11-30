Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swisscom Stock Performance

Shares of Swisscom stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. 11,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

